19-year-old Cullman man arrested on attempted burglary charge

Braden Boner
Braden Boner(Florence Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman man was arrested on Tuesday after Florence Police Department officers responded to an attempted burglary at a Walgreens Pharmacy.

When officers arrived on scene at the Walgreens on North Wood Avenue, they found Braden Boner, 19. Boner was intoxicated at the time of the arrest and was charged for minor in possession of alcohol and public intoxication.

When officers search Boner, they found burglary tools in his backpack. After further investigation at the Walgreens, officer found the damage was consistent with the tools that Boner had.

Boner was charged with third-degree attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools. He was released on a $17,700 bond.

