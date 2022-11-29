WAFF’s 30 years of Can-a-thon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every year, Waff 48 partners with Walmart and the Food Bank of North Alabama for one special event: Can-a-thon.

It all started 30 years ago when then Marketing Director, Judy Cornelius, decided she wanted to find more ways to help her community. Waff’s Liz Hurley takes us back to when it all started with her friend Judy.

Waff has worked with the Food Bank of North Alabama and many other charitable organizations through the years. We’re talking with someone who sees just how big the impact really is.

And what does it look like to put on a campaign like Can-a-thon all across north Alabama every single year? We’re talking with the man who helps make it happen.

Where would Can-a-thon be without Walmart? The superstore has had a big connection with Can-a-thon over the years.

With all those non-perishable items, you might need some inspiration on what to cook. Waff’s creative producer Gabe is sharing some of his favorite recipes on how to spice up Spam, yes, Spam, as well as plenty of other items that can be donated at Can-a-thon.

