Two arrested after Monday afternoon police chase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested Monday afternoon after leading the Huntsville Police Department on a chase.

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, Matthew Cohn, 21, and Cherie Gamble, 20, were arrested after leading police on a chase.

Gamble was charged with attempting to flee and elude, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and multiple traffic violations. Cohn was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department says that officers were in pursuit of the vehicle because it was believed to be connected to a Sunday night shooting. The chase began on Thornhill rd. and ended on Greene St. and Clinton Ave. when the vehicle crashed.

