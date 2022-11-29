Deals
Two arrested after Monday afternoon police chase

Cohn and Gamble were arrested after leading police on a chase Monday afternoon.
Cohn and Gamble were arrested after leading police on a chase Monday afternoon.(Huntsville Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested Monday afternoon after leading the Huntsville Police Department on a chase.

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, Matthew Cohn, 21, and Cherie Gamble, 20, were arrested after leading police on a chase.

Gamble was charged with attempting to flee and elude, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and multiple traffic violations. Cohn was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department says that officers were in pursuit of the vehicle because it was believed to be connected to a Sunday night shooting. The chase began on Thornhill rd. and ended on Greene St. and Clinton Ave. when the vehicle crashed.

