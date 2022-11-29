Storm damage reported in Colbert Co.
COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A large barn has been destroyed and power lines are reportedly down in Colbert County Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson with the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, the Brick Hatton Fire Department is on 6th St. near Shaw Rd. where a barn has been destroyed.
The spokesperson said that 6th St. is closed on the eastbound side. County school buses are being rerouted.
