Storm damage reported in Colbert Co.

By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A large barn has been destroyed and power lines are reportedly down in Colbert County Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson with the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, the Brick Hatton Fire Department is on 6th St. near Shaw Rd. where a barn has been destroyed.

The spokesperson said that 6th St. is closed on the eastbound side. County school buses are being rerouted.

