Muscle Shoals Police: 2 men injured in argument involving a gun

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Two brothers were taken to Huntsville Hospital following an alleged argument involving a gun in Muscle Shoals on Monday evening.

In a Tuesday morning Facebook post, an official with the Muscle Shoals Police Department said officers responded to a shots fired call on Wilson Dam Rd. around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 28.

Officers found two victims when they arrived on the scene. According to the MSPD release, one male appeared to sustain a gunshot wound while the other suffered from blunt-force trauma to the head.

Detectives determined the two males are brothers. The incident is believed to be the result of a verbal argument turning physical.

Both were transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. They are expected to be okay following the injuries.

No names or charges have been released at this time.

Investigation of this incident is ongoing as of Tuesday morning.

