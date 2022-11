HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is providing the State of the City address at the Von Braun Center on Tuesday.

The address is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. More than 1,400 people are expected to be in attendance.

A full livestream of the event can be seen at the top of this story.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.