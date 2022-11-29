Deals
Madison County man indicted on charges for shipping parts to Iran

According to the Department of Justice, Ray Hunt, 69, conspired to export U.S.-origin parts...
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County man was indicted on 15 charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, sanctions violations, smuggling goods from the U.S. and submitting false or misleading export information.

According to the Department of Justice, Ray Hunt, 69, conspired to export American made parts used in the oil and gas industry to customers in Iran since at least November 2017. According to the indictment, Hunt shipped the goods to Iran through Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to avoid U.S. sanctions.

If convicted, Hunt will face a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine. He also faces up to five years in prison for his conspiracy charge, 10 years for the smuggling offense and up to five years for the false information offense.

