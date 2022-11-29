Deals
Huntsville Police searching for suspect in Huntsville Walmart shooting

Randy Lamar Lewis
Randy Lamar Lewis(Huntsville Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a shooting incident at a Huntsville Walmart on Sunday.

According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 2200 Sparkman Dr. around 12:40 p.m.

Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services said one male patient was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services with injuries sustained in the incident.

Officers believe a verbal argument between the victim and a suspect led to the shooting.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, Randy Lamar Lewis, 43, is wanted for attempted murder. If you have any information regarding this incident, call (256) 722-7100.

