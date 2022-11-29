HEMSI celebrates new graduates joining its ranks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -​ Madison County will soon have a few more ambulances on the road. Thirteen new recruits will join the ranks of HEMSI after completing their 11-week EMS training program.

The graduates first have to pass their national registry examination before they can get in an ambulance. Then they need to get their state licensure in order to start working in the field as EMS providers and EMTs. The process could take 1-2 weeks to complete.

HEMSI Chief Operations Officer Dea Calce says one of the biggest positives to take away, is the relief it will bring to the current workforce. He says almost every day there is a shift open due to vacancies within the workplace. Current employees have been clocking in overtime to keep up with calls.

“We (will) have plenty of extra ambulances that will be available during peak hours of the day, " said Calce, “Because that’s where we’re going to push the new employees to.”

New graduate Chris Hamilton says there’s no better way to serve his community.

“I started out EMS, I was a medic in the Army. Tried a few jobs after the military. Nothing really gave me true satisfaction like helping a patient in need. "

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.