Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

HEMSI celebrates new graduates joining its ranks

- EMS GRADUATION
By Romario Gardner
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -​ Madison County will soon have a few more ambulances on the road. Thirteen new recruits will join the ranks of HEMSI after completing their 11-week EMS training program.

The graduates first have to pass their national registry examination before they can get in an ambulance. Then they need to get their state licensure in order to start working in the field as EMS providers and EMTs. The process could take 1-2 weeks to complete.

HEMSI Chief Operations Officer Dea Calce says one of the biggest positives to take away, is the relief it will bring to the current workforce. He says almost every day there is a shift open due to vacancies within the workplace. Current employees have been clocking in overtime to keep up with calls.

“We (will) have plenty of extra ambulances that will be available during peak hours of the day, " said Calce, “Because that’s where we’re going to push the new employees to.”

New graduate Chris Hamilton says there’s no better way to serve his community.

“I started out EMS, I was a medic in the Army. Tried a few jobs after the military. Nothing really gave me true satisfaction like helping a patient in need. "

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people found dead in Decatur apartment
Victims identified in Wheeler Estate Apartments homicide
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
1 person injured in shooting at Huntsville Walmart
Huntsville Police: 1 person injured in shooting at Sparkman Dr. Walmart
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

Latest News

ems graduation
- EMS GRADUATION
Multiple units with Huntsville Fire and Rescue were on the scene.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue responds to structure fire
marijuana generic
Athens authorizes medical cannabis dispensing sites
City leaders will decide whether Decatur will host one of Alabama's 37 medical marijuana...
Decatur city council prepares for next week’s medical marijuana vote