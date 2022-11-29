Deals
Florence woman arrested after allegedly ramming husband’s vehicle with another vehicle

Melissa Allison
Melissa Allison(Florence Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 43-year-old Florence woman was arrested and charged on Monday after she allegedly rammed her husband’s vehicle with her own vehicle multiple times.

Florence Police Department officers responded to an incident in the area of College Street and Court Street where they found a husband who said his wife had rammed his vehicle multiple times. The husband had minor injuries.

The officers identified Melissa Allison as the suspect and arrested her a few blocks away from the scene after she left on foot. Allison was charged with reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and domestic violence (aggravated assault).

