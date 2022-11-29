FIRST ALERT for the Potential of Strong to Severe Storms This Evening

We are warm and windy this afternoon as southeasterly breezes continue to advect more moist and unstable air into the region. Expect wind gusts up to 30 and 35 mph at times through the rest of the afternoon. Showers and a few severe storms are just to our west in Northern Mississippi and these are continuing to track to the northeast. A few of our northwestern counties could get clipped by these in the next 30 minutes to an hour if they hold together. These storms are rather elevated, so main threats include hail and strong damaging wind gusts.

We have a better chance for seeing strong to severe storms develop later this evening mainly between 8 p.m. through 3 a.m. early Wednesday morning. A FIRST ALERT is in effect for this evening and into the overnight hours for the Tennessee Valley, and areas west of I-65 have the highest threat for severe weather. All modes of severe weather are possible, but our primary hazards include damaging wind gusts up to 50+ mph, very heavy rainfall, and hail. The tornado threat is low, but it is not completely zero, so please stay weather alert throughout the day!

Rainfall totals through Wednesday morning could amount up to 1 and 3 inches, so watch for flash flooding and ponding on roadways. Rain will be ending likely before sunrise with clearing skies and breezy winds out of the north. Temperatures will fall quickly through the day as the front pushes across the area, so expect afternoon highs to only reach the 40s. We’ll stay dry and cool through the rest of your work week with 60s and rain returning by the weekend.

