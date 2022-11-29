Deals
Decatur city council prepares for next week’s medical marijuana vote

City leaders will decide whether Decatur will host one of Alabama's 37 medical marijuana dispensaries next year.
By Matthew King
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Approaching a deadline of its own creation, the Decatur city council is close to a decision on medical marijuana. Council president Jacob Ladner believes he and the other members of city council need to make a decision to avoid the tedious application process.

“There’s arguments about revenue it could bring, and there’s arguments from the medical side if it should be there,” he said. “That’s just what we’re looking for if the city should decide the pros and cons we are looking for.”

The process, as Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission Director John Mcmillan said, is being weighed by leaders with a variety of knowledge on the topic.

“It’s not like you can say ‘here’s your application’ and get it back in a couple of days,” he said. “It’s a very in depth and complicated process. I’ve tried to respond to those questions, but it’s obvious that some of the council persons do not know much about the legislation or the requirements.”

McMillan said in order for a city’s application to be accepted, their proposal must meet state guidelines.

“There’s all kinds of security requirements,” he said. “Instruction of running a dispensary, how it’s operated. Even on a day to day basis, they are required to have security.”

Facing the deadline, members of the city council have different opinions.

“I get that other states have legalized it for medical purposes, but at the end of the day, it’s a violation of federal law,” Ladner said. “I think it’s kind of a first step toward the endgame, which is the use of recreational marijuana. think most people are opposed to it.”

“Medical marijuana has been great in the U.S. in a lot of ways,” Councilman Hunter Pepper said. “I’d like to see some physicians issue medical marijuana instead of opiates. I feel like it would be a great benefit.”

The council will vote on Tuesday, December 6th. If the council sends an application, Decatur could be home to one of 37 legal cannabis dispensaries.

