Cullman Co. man arrested for allegedly robbing Holly Pond store

HOLLY POND, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who allegedly robbed a business in Holly Pond with a gun.

Just over a week ago, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook that it was searching for a man who had allegedly robbed a Holly Pond store at gunpoint.

According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Shannon Nickens, 36 was arrested on Nov. 26 for unrelated warrants but after continued investigation, Nickens was charged for the robbery.

Nickens was charged for robbing a business with a gun.

