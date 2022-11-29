Clear & cool morning, sever storms possible this evening

Good Tuesday morning. We will start off the day with mainly clear skies and chilly temperatures in the middle 30s to lower 40s, areas of isolated fog will be possible for the morning commute.

Early sunshine will give way to increasing clouds as we head through the late morning hours, highs today will reach the middle to upper 60s into the afternoon. You will notice things feeling more humid as we head into the afternoon with an increasing breeze from the southeast, wind gusts can occasionally exceed 30 miles per hour. We will be tracking thunderstorms developing into the afternoon hours, these storms should remain below severe criteria but can still produce locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and hail. We have a better chance of seeing severe thunderstorms developing later tonight as a cold front approaches from the west. Areas along and west of I-65 have the greatest chance of severe weather this evening. Storms will be capable of producing 50+ mph wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning and even isolated tornadoes.

Heavy rainfall will also be expected through the evening into the early morning hours of Wednesday, rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches will be possible with flash flooding and urban flooding also being a threat. Storms will wrap up from west to east early Wednesday with rapidly clearing skies and a breezy north wind. Temps will fall through the day Wednesday and we will spend most of the day in the 40s. Thursday and Friday will be sunny and dry with highs in the 40s and 50s. Temps will warm a bit into the weekend with increasing chances for rain showers as our weather pattern will stay unsettled.

