Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams named Associate Head Coach at Auburn football

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - After it was confirmed Hugh Freeze would be the next head coach for Auburn football, the university has one more big announcement. Former interim coach Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams has been named Associate Head Coach at Auburn University.

Williams released the information on his Twitter Tuesday.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.