The Can-a-thon Games
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Everyone knows about the Olympics. But what about the Can-a-thon Games?
Payton and Charles had some fun with some items that also make perfect donations for Can-a-thon!
They gave their best shot at what we like to call Can-a-thon curling.
Next, can Charles guess what foods are in the Can-a-thon bag?
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.