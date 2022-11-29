Deals
By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Everyone knows about the Olympics. But what about the Can-a-thon Games?

Payton and Charles had some fun with some items that also make perfect donations for Can-a-thon!

They gave their best shot at what we like to call Can-a-thon curling.

Next, can Charles guess what foods are in the Can-a-thon bag?

