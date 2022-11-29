Attempted murder suspect in Huntsville Walmart shooting found in Wisconsin

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The man charged with attempted murder has been located and arrested by federal authorities, officials say.

Randy Lewis, 43 was found in Wisconsin on Friday by the U.S. Marshals Services Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Deputy U.S., Marshals of the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Walmart located at 2200 Sparkman Dr. around 12:40 p.m. on Nov. 27.

Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services said one male patient was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services with injuries sustained in the incident. The victim remains in critical condition, authorities say.

Officers believe a verbal argument between the victim and a suspect led to the shooting.

Lewis will be extradited back to Huntsville and booked into the Madison County Jail.

