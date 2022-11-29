Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Attempted murder suspect in Huntsville Walmart shooting found in Wisconsin

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, Randy Lamar Lewis, 43, is wanted for attempted murder.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The man charged with attempted murder has been located and arrested by federal authorities, officials say.

Randy Lewis, 43 was found in Wisconsin on Friday by the U.S. Marshals Services Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Deputy U.S., Marshals of the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Walmart located at 2200 Sparkman Dr. around 12:40 p.m. on Nov. 27.

Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services said one male patient was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services with injuries sustained in the incident. The victim remains in critical condition, authorities say.

Officers believe a verbal argument between the victim and a suspect led to the shooting.

Lewis will be extradited back to Huntsville and booked into the Madison County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
An 82-year-old woman was arrested for failure to pay for her trash services, according to the...
Valley police arrest 82-year-old woman for failure to pay trash services
New company to take over recycling contract in Huntsville
RANA contractor declares bankruptcy, new company to take over amid recycling pick up delays
What was once a hotbed for home-for-sale has now cooled due to an increase in interest rates...
Huntsville’s rising population could cause increased rental prices for longtime residents
Tyhree Moore
Huntsville man arrested by U.S. Marshals on attempted murder warrant

Latest News

Carmen Casanova
Albertville mother arrested on child abuse charge, child flown to Children’s Hospital
Commercial vehicle crash causes downed powerlines, power restored
Commercial vehicle crash causes downed powerlines, power restored
Financial Friday: Budgeting tips to remember
Financial Friday: Budgeting for life
Mason Sisk walks into the Limestone County Courthouse on Sept. 16, 2022.
Evidence suppression hearing for Limestone Co. murder suspect continued to January 2023
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020