Athens authorizes medical cannabis dispensing sites

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - As interest grows for medical cannabis in Alabama, more North Alabama city councils are voting on the authorization of medical cannabis dispensary sites.

On Monday, a post made on the official Twitter page for the city of Athens announced that the city council had approved medical cannabis dispensing sites.

Council - per state law process - authorizes operation of medical cannabis dispensing sites; this allows the possibility of such operations — City of Athens, AL (@AthensAL) November 28, 2022

The vote does not guarantee that Athens will receive a medical cannabis dispensary. Now they must send a proposal that must meet state guidelines regarding things such as security.

Decatur is currently scheduled to vote on the same matter on Dec. 6.

