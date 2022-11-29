Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Athens authorizes medical cannabis dispensing sites

marijuana generic
marijuana generic(WILX)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - As interest grows for medical cannabis in Alabama, more North Alabama city councils are voting on the authorization of medical cannabis dispensary sites.

On Monday, a post made on the official Twitter page for the city of Athens announced that the city council had approved medical cannabis dispensing sites.

The vote does not guarantee that Athens will receive a medical cannabis dispensary. Now they must send a proposal that must meet state guidelines regarding things such as security.

Decatur is currently scheduled to vote on the same matter on Dec. 6.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people found dead in Decatur apartment
Victims identified in Wheeler Estate Apartments homicide
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
1 person injured in shooting at Huntsville Walmart
Huntsville Police: 1 person injured in shooting at Sparkman Dr. Walmart
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

Latest News

Multiple units with Huntsville Fire and Rescue were on the scene.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue responds to structure fire
City leaders will decide whether Decatur will host one of Alabama's 37 medical marijuana...
Decatur city council prepares for next week’s medical marijuana vote
Cohn and Gamble were arrested after leading police on a chase Monday afternoon.
Two arrested after Monday afternoon police chase
The 30th annual Can-A-Thon kicked off Monday and will be running through Dec. 9.
30th annual Can-A-Thon is underway