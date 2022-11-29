Athens authorizes medical cannabis dispensing sites
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - As interest grows for medical cannabis in Alabama, more North Alabama city councils are voting on the authorization of medical cannabis dispensary sites.
On Monday, a post made on the official Twitter page for the city of Athens announced that the city council had approved medical cannabis dispensing sites.
The vote does not guarantee that Athens will receive a medical cannabis dispensary. Now they must send a proposal that must meet state guidelines regarding things such as security.
Decatur is currently scheduled to vote on the same matter on Dec. 6.
