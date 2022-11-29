ADPH advises precaution with ‘tridemic’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama, like the rest of the nation, is facing a ‘tridemic’ - three respiratory viruses which include RSV, COVID-19, and the flu.

Nine adults and two children have died in Alabama from the flu as of Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Officials said more people are getting vaccinated. Flu vaccination numbers in Alabama are higher this year than compared to the last two. And the same goes for COVID vaccinations.

“The COVID-19 vaccine, of course, the updated booster, if you have had your original series, does contain protection against the omicron variant, which is 100% of what were seeing in Alabama,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with ADPH.

Doctors say its not too late get either or both vaccines.. before a possible increase in spread this December.

“Its very possible, with respiratory illnesses and the fact that were in the respiratory illness season, that we could see some increases in these respiratory illnesses,” Stubblefield said. “And the ones, of course, that we worry about is in young children and in older adults, people with compromised immune systems people with certain underlined conditions like heart or lung trouble.”

Besides getting a vaccine, public health officials remind you that if you feel sick, stay home, practice safe sneezing in your elbow and if you have young children at risk of RSV, you may want to reconsider larger holiday gatherings.

Doctors stress there is still time to get your vaccine to get protection.

To find out where to get your Flu or COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.