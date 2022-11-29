1 person transported to hospital after Huntsville shooting
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have responded to a shooting on Indiana Street on Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson for HPD, one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers responded to the shooting a little after 11:30 a.m.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
