Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Victims identified in Wheeler Estate Apartments homicide

2 people found dead in Decatur apartment
2 people found dead in Decatur apartment(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A homicide investigation is underway after two men died on Sunday at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur.

According to a Decatur Police Department (DPD) spokesperson, two people were found dead inside a unit at the apartment building around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27.

On Monday, a spokesperson with the Decatur Police department identified the two people as Quinton Owens, 42, and Codey Schepp, 29.

The apartments are located on McEntire Ln.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn says the two men found at the scene both suffered gunshot wounds. Autopsies are pending for both men at this time.

Detectives with the DPD’s Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation.

Nothing further is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person injured in shooting at Huntsville Walmart
Huntsville Police: 1 person injured in shooting at Sparkman Dr. Walmart
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

Latest News

WAFF Can-a-thon 2022
The many ways WAFF 48′s Can-a-thon helps those in the community who need it most
Arrested for dogfighting.
Animal shelter petitions for funds from arrested dog owner
Vernon Allred is being charged with capital murder for shooting and killing his estranged wife.
Limestone Co. investigator: Suspect was hiding in a bush near murder scene
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020