Victims identified in Wheeler Estate Apartments homicide

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A homicide investigation is underway after two men died on Sunday at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur.

According to a Decatur Police Department (DPD) spokesperson, two people were found dead inside a unit at the apartment building around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27.

On Monday, a spokesperson with the Decatur Police department identified the two people as Quinton Owens, 42, and Codey Schepp, 29.

The apartments are located on McEntire Ln.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn says the two men found at the scene both suffered gunshot wounds. Autopsies are pending for both men at this time.

Detectives with the DPD’s Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation.

Nothing further is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.