The story behind Christmas at the Corner in Hazel Green

By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Plenty of folks have Christmas lights this time of year, but not everyone has goats in pajamas.

Heritage Corner Farm in Hazel Green is hosting their 2nd annual Christmas at the Corner. The 50 acres of land was bought by a man in 1919. Over the years, the family decided to name it Heritage Corner Farm because it’s where family members spend time together and pass down generations of stories.

But every holiday season, it turns into a winter wonderland.

Christmas at the Corner has fresh-cut Christmas trees, visits with Santa, cookie decorating, hayrides and even a petting zoo! The only thing cuter than a baby goat is a baby goat in Christmas pajamas!

This year, the family is working in memory of a loved one Kristin, who died in November. She was a strong member of the community her put much of her own time into Christmas at the corner.

“She was a driving energy behind this,” said Spencer Hudon, an owner of Christmas at the Corner. “This year, we’re really hurting because we’re without her. We’re doing a lot of things in memory of her. We’re building a building right next to us that we’re going to name after her. That’s going to be Kristin’s Christmas Corner.”

Everyone goes through ups and downs. But the Hudson family is still trying to share some holiday spirit with anyone who needs it.

Grab your friends or fam and get ready for Christmas at the Corner! Find more information at christmasaththecorner.com

