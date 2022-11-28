The many ways WAFF 48′s Can-a-thon helps those in the community who need it most

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48′s 30th annual Can-a-thon event kicked off Monday, November 28th, and runs until December 9th. The goal is to provide those in the Tennessee Valley food they need this holiday season. WAFF has partnered with several Walmart locations, and all donated items at the front of participating Walmart stores will go to the Food Bank of North Alabama.

Officials with the food bank, Walmart and those who generously donated said that one can, can make a difference.

The food bank’s Huntsville warehouse looks more like an assembly line, with several volunteers lending a helping hand. But not every item can be donated, according to Carla Johnston, the food sorting captain at the Food Bank of North Alabama. “We sort through and check for any damages on the cans, and we check the dents. We look for the overall condition,” Johnston said.

The food bank’s chief executive officer, Shirley Schofield puts the colossal amount of food they’re dealing with into perspective. “We’re distributing about a million pounds of food every month. So it’s a lot of activity.”

Even though the Huntsville warehouse at the Food bank of North Alabama looks full of donated items, officials say, don’t be fooled. Chief operating officer, Joshua Matthews explains that food costs money. “Over the past year, we’ve really had to pivot to doing much more food purchasing to be able to meet the needs in the community,” Matthews explains. “We’re definitely looking at other solutions and certainly hoping that the Can-a-thon and other community events are really going to help us be able to use more donated food rather than having to purchase everything.”

Both food bank leaders said there’s a need for donations now more than ever. “70% of the people that we’re serving are working full time,” Schofield said. “Inflation and transportation fuel costs have really eaten into everyone’s budget. So, it’s really hard for families right now.”

A volunteer with two local churches said giving back helps everyone.

“We couldn’t do it without them. Donation is important,” Ricardo McRoy said. “If you give, it’ll go back to you. Giving is supporting yourself as well, even mentally.”

