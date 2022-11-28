Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Limestone Co. investigator: Suspect was hiding in a bush near murder scene

By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man was charged with capital murder in early November after allegedly shooting and killing his estranged wife.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Vernon Allred was found hiding near a murder scene with the alleged murder weapon on Nov. 5 around 10 p.m.

Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 14000 block of Chris Way around 10 p.m. Nov. 5regarding a possible shooting. Prior to arriving on the scene, the victim, Tracie Allred, had been transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital by a witness.

While at the hospital, Tracie Allred was pronounced dead.

An investigator who testified on Nov. 28 says that Allred was found hiding in a bush near the scene with a 9mm gun beneath him. The investigator also said that the bullet fragment found in the car was that of a 9mm.

Vernon Allred was taken into custody without further incident and is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center.

The case has been bound over to a grand jury.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people found dead in Decatur apartment
2 men found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur
1 person injured in shooting at Huntsville Walmart
Huntsville Police: 1 person injured in shooting at Sparkman Dr. Walmart
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
2 people found dead in Decatur apartment
2 men found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur
Exterior shot of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital in Midtown Nashville.
Man arrested for firing gun inside Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital
What items can you give the Food Bank of North Alabama
What items can you give the Food Bank of North Alabama