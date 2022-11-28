Limestone Co. investigator: Suspect was hiding in a bush near murder scene

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man was charged with capital murder in early November after allegedly shooting and killing his estranged wife.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Vernon Allred was found hiding near a murder scene with the alleged murder weapon on Nov. 5 around 10 p.m.

Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 14000 block of Chris Way around 10 p.m. Nov. 5regarding a possible shooting. Prior to arriving on the scene, the victim, Tracie Allred, had been transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital by a witness.

While at the hospital, Tracie Allred was pronounced dead.

An investigator who testified on Nov. 28 says that Allred was found hiding in a bush near the scene with a 9mm gun beneath him. The investigator also said that the bullet fragment found in the car was that of a 9mm.

Vernon Allred was taken into custody without further incident and is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center.

The case has been bound over to a grand jury.

