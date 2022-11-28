Deals
Liberty’s Coach Freeze agrees to deal with Auburn

Hugh Freeze and his team hoist the trophy following the LendingTree Bowl.(Liberty Athletics)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - According to multiple sources, including ESPN and Fox Sports, Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze has agreed to a deal to become the new Auburn leader.

He will finish at Liberty with a 34-15 tally and will replace Bryan Harsin, who was fired on Oct. 31 after going 9-12 in less than two seasons.

Freeze officially began as leader of the Liberty University football program in December of 2018 as the ninth head coach in program history. He had held the same position at Lambuth University (2008-09), Arkansas State (2011) and Ole Miss (2012-16) prior to arriving in the Hill City.

Under Freeze, the Flames became the second team in NCAA history to secure a bowl game victory during its first three full seasons at the FBS level (2019, 2020 and 2021).

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

