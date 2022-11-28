Giving Day: Help Huntsville Hospital upgrade their space for kids!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re in the giving mood this holiday season, why not give back to the community you’re in? Huntsville Hospital is a place that serves our area every single day. We all know someone who has spent time there, maybe even you have had to do so.

And this week, you can give back to those who give to us so well. Tuesday, November 29 is Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s Giving Day.

This year, all proceeds are going to renovating the entire Pediatric ICU at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children.

Sitting in the hospital is not how anyone wants to spend their time. Making it as comfortable as possible is the goal.

By donating specifically to the Pediatric ICU, children and parents are going to have the best experience possible as the ICU gets a brand new transformation.

Though Giving Day is Tuesday, November 29, you can continue to donate past the date.

To learn more and to donate, visit huntsvillehospitalfoundation.org.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.