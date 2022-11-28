Southbound lanes reopened after Four-vehicle crash on Memorial Pkwy.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A four-vehicle crash caused a delay on the southbound side of Memorial Parkway near Bob Wallace Ave. Monday evening.

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, one vehicle flipped over around 4:50 p.m. The spokesperson also said that two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Southbound lanes of Memorial Pkwy. were temporarily closed down but reopened around 5:50 p.m.

