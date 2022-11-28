Developing Alert for Strong to Severe Storms Late Tomorrow

Happy Monday! It’s been a beautiful day to kick off a new work and school week with plenty of sun and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Expect calm and mostly clear conditions as we head into the evening hours with overnight lows falling back into the low and mid 40s.

Big changes will arrive to the forecast tomorrow with a cold front moving in from the west. Clouds will quickly build through the day and winds will start picking up into the afternoon with gusts up to 30 and 40 mph, so make sure you have any outdoor holiday decorations secured. Showers and storms will begin pushing into the Shoals by the late afternoon and evening hours and we’ll see this activity move west to east across the Tennessee Valley overnight into Wednesday morning. While the highest threat for severe weather will be to our west, some strong to even marginally severe storms will be possible late Tuesday evening mainly across our northwestern counties. We do have a Developing Alert in effect and our main time-frame is from 8 p.m. - 3 a.m. Primary threats with more organized storm cells include damaging wind gusts up to 50 and 60 mph, hail, and heavy rainfall, which could lead to localized flooding.

Rain will be ending Wednesday morning and temperatures will fall quickly through the day as the front moves through the area. Expect near and below freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. We’ll stay cooler and dry to round out your work week, but we’ll quickly warm back up into the 60s by the weekend and rain chances return by Saturday and Sunday.

