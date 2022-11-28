Beautiful Monday, strong storms possible late Tuesday

Good Monday morning. We have some passing clouds overhead to start off the work week, some areas of patchy fog have developed overnight. Morning temperatures are much colder than Sunday morning as we are waking up in the 40s to lower 50s.

The cloud cover this morning will clear out quickly leaving us mostly sunny with highs reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s, winds will be light from the northwest. We will stay clear and calm overnight with lows dropping into the low to middle 40s, some fog will be expected again for Tuesday’s commute. Tuesday will be a warmer and breezy day with things feeling noticeably more humid, highs will reach the middle to upper 60s with increasing clouds.

We will be watching an approaching cold front moving in from the west on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Although the severe weather threat will be greater for our neighbors to the west, some strong to even severe storms will be possible across the Tennessee Valley for Tuesday afternoon. More organized storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall that can lead to flash flooding. Rainfall totals for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be in the 2 to 4 inch range.

Rain showers and storms will end from west to east on Wednesday morning. Please keep checking back for the latest on Tuesday’s potential severe threat. Skies will clear Wednesday afternoon and the rest of the week will be cooler with highs in the 40s & 50s. Next weekend will bring another chance at scattered showers for Saturday and Sunday.

