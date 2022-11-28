Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Beautiful Monday, strong storms possible late Tuesday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Monday morning.  We have some passing clouds overhead to start off the work week, some areas of patchy fog have developed overnight.  Morning temperatures are much colder than Sunday morning as we are waking up in the 40s to lower 50s. 

The cloud cover this morning will clear out quickly leaving us mostly sunny with highs reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s, winds will be light from the northwest.  We will stay clear and calm overnight with lows dropping into the low to middle 40s, some fog will be expected again for Tuesday’s commute.  Tuesday will be a warmer and breezy day with things feeling noticeably more humid, highs will reach the middle to upper 60s with increasing clouds. 

We will be watching an approaching cold front moving in from the west on Tuesday afternoon and evening.  Although the severe weather threat will be greater for our neighbors to the west, some strong to even severe storms will be possible across the Tennessee Valley for Tuesday afternoon.  More organized storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall that can lead to flash flooding.  Rainfall totals for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be in the 2 to 4 inch range.  

Rain showers and storms will end from west to east on Wednesday morning.  Please keep checking back for the latest on Tuesday’s potential severe threat.  Skies will clear Wednesday afternoon and the rest of the week will be cooler with highs in the 40s & 50s.  Next weekend will bring another chance at scattered showers for Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people found dead in Decatur apartment
2 people found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur
1 person injured in shooting at Huntsville Walmart
Huntsville Police: 1 person injured in shooting at Sparkman Dr. Walmart
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
FILE - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks on the sideline during a NFL...
NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. taken off plane in Miami

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Sunshine Returns Tomorrow...Strong Storms Possible Tuesday Evening
Monday, a "weather gem". Sunny and nice. Near 60°. Tuesday, a sunny to start to the day, but...
Breezy Today, Strong Storms Possible Tuesday Night
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Plenty of clouds, breezy conditions for Sunday
Rain moves out quick Sunday morning, but clouds and breezy conditions are expected for the rest...
Plenty of clouds, breezy conditions for Sunday