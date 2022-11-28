Animal shelter petitions for funds from arrested dog owner

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Animal Shelter has filed a petition for contributions from a dog owner arrested on October 28 for dog fighting and animal cruelty.

Lamarcus Ricks turned himself in on Oct. 28 after authorities seized multiple dogs from a property in Tuscumbia.

Court documents show that the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter is currently housing 68 dogs that belong to Ricks. The records show that while executing a search warrant between Oct. 6 and Oct. 8, law enforcement seized 68 dogs including 17 dogs that were owned in violation of Alabama laws.

A petition filed by the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter seeks an order that would require the owner to post a bond or deposit funds to cover the cost of seizure, care and keeping of the dogs. The costs would include transportation, food, shelter and care.

The petition requests that after a hearing, a court enters an order requiring Ricks to post a bond of deposit funds in 30-day increments.

Court records show that a hearing has been set for Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. in the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

In early October, nearly 100 dogs were seized from properties in Lauderdale County and Colbert County. The properties were registered to the same owner.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.