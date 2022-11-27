UAB announces bowl game destination

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With Saturday’s 37-27 win over LA Tech, UAB improves to 6-6 on the season and is bowl eligible. The Blazers’ didn’t have to wait long to find out where they will be playing during bowl season.

UAB (6-6, 4-4) will travel to Nassau, Bahamas to take on Miami (OH) (6-6, 4-4) in the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl.

𝐁𝐎𝐖𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐂𝐇 🎳🇧🇸



UAB is set to face Miami (OH) in the 2022 HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 16‼️#WinAsOne | @TheBahamasBowl pic.twitter.com/OU61CB7Ats — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) November 27, 2022

This will be UAB’s sixth consecutive bowl game appearance and seventh overall.

