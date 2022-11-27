Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

UAB announces bowl game destination

UAB defeats Georgia Southern 35-21
UAB defeats Georgia Southern 35-21(UAB Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With Saturday’s 37-27 win over LA Tech, UAB improves to 6-6 on the season and is bowl eligible. The Blazers’ didn’t have to wait long to find out where they will be playing during bowl season.

UAB (6-6, 4-4) will travel to Nassau, Bahamas to take on Miami (OH) (6-6, 4-4) in the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl.

This will be UAB’s sixth consecutive bowl game appearance and seventh overall.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie "Tot" Fikes was just having fun when she played for the University of Alabama Bumble...
93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback
Shooting in Huntsville lands one victim in hospital
Shooting in Huntsville lands one victim in hospital, one person of interest detained
Decatur family sending ashes to space
Decatur man fulfils his late mother’s wishes by sending her ashes to space
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

Latest News

Bryce Young waves to Crimson Tide fans after the Iron Bowl
Tide win Iron Bowl
Pregame warmups at Vandy
LIVE THREAD: Vols win 56-0 over Vanderbilt
Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) runs the ball against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium...
Alabama earns statement win against Auburn in regular season finale
Tennessee wins Battle 4 Atlantis
Tennessee downs No. 3 Kansas for Battle 4 Atlantis championship