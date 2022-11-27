Tide win Iron Bowl

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama claimed its third-consecutive Iron Bowl victory by a score 49-27 over instate rival Auburn Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The contest was the regular-season finale for both squads.

Quarterback Bryce Young combined for 391 total yards and four touchdowns on the night, including 343 yards on 20-of-30 passing through the air, moving past John Parker Wilson (7,924 yards) into second on Alabama’s career passing yards list with 8,035. Young now trails only AJ McCarron who finished with a record 9,019 career yards passing during his UA career.

Young’s 20 completions were spread to nine different receivers on the night, six of which had at least two catches. Ja’Corey Brooks (4-76-1) and Isaiah Bond (4-36) topped the Tide with four receptions, while Jermaine Burton finished with a team-leading 87 yards on three catches.

In all, Alabama (10-2) had four rushing touchdowns, as Jahmyr Gibbs, Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Young all found paydirt to lead a balanced ground attack. Gibbs led the team with 76 yards on 17 rushes while Young rushed five times for 48 yards and McClellan went for 44 yards on 11 totes.

Defensively, Deontae Lawson had nine total tackles including seven solo stops to lead UA in both categories. Henry To’oTo’o and Brian Branch each recorded eight tackles, with Will Anderson Jr. finishing with five tackles including three for loss.

“I’m really proud of our team, this whole season actually,” Nick Saban said after the game. “To win 10 games, to go through a rough patch when Bryce was hurt. Now that he’s healthy again, it makes us a different kind of team, I think. It’s great to win the Iron Bowl for our players, it’s great that they won 10 games. But I think one of the things that I’m most proud of is the fact that when everybody thought they were out of it - there were a lot of naysayers out there - this team didn’t give up on themselves. They didn’t give up on each other. They kept fighting and won some tough games to finish the season. So, I’m really proud of the fact that everybody hung in there, stayed together and continued to try to get better. We’ve had a lot of injuries, had a lot of guys miss some time, so that gave other people opportunities. I’m proud of the way that we think.”

The Crimson Tide has now won 10-games-or-more in a season 44 times, including last 15-consecutive seasons under Nick Saban.

