Sunshine Returns Tomorrow...Strong Storms Possible Tuesday Evening

First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
We have been dealing with a good bit of cloud cover today and this has kept temperatures cooler this afternoon in the mid and upper 50s. Also, with some breezier conditions, you might feel a slight chill in the air, so make sure you keep a light layer nearby. Winds will steadily calm down as we head into the evening hours and clouds will stick with us overnight. Overnight lows will be chilly and dip into the low and mid 40s through Monday morning.

You shouldn’t have any commuting issues as we start a new work and school week. I would just recommend grabbing a jacket as it’ll be a cool start to your Monday. We will warm up nicely though into the afternoon with highs near normal in the upper 50s to low 60s and plenty of sun. Expect mostly clear and calm conditions into the evening with overnight lows falling back into the low and mid 40s.

We’ll be tracking our next cold front approach the region by Tuesday and this will bring showers and storms back to the Valley. Plan on a much warmer day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and windy conditions into the afternoon. Rain will start pushing into northwestern Alabama by the late afternoon and this activity will continue to move west to east through the evening hours and overnight into Wednesday morning. There is a possibility that we could see strong storms during this timeframe, so make sure you are staying weather alert. Our main threats at this time include gusty winds up to 50 mph and heavy rainfall, which could lead to localized flooding.

After the front pushes through the area during the day on Wednesday, we’ll be cooler through the rest of the work week with highs staying in the 50s. This cooldown will be short-lived with temperatures warming back into the 60s by next weekend. Rain chances look to return to the forecast by next Saturday.

