Small Business Saturday looks to bring in new clientele to Rocket City Businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there’s Small Business Saturday, a chance for local shops to have their time in the spotlight.

But small businesses often come with their own hardships.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 18 percent of businesses fail within their first year, with 50 percent fail after five years. Good Company Cafe, located in Huntsville, has been open since 2018 surviving the highs-and-lows that come with being a small business -- including the pandemic.

“All of the difficulties that started with opening a small business as young as we were when we opened it and trying to gain traction,” said Angela Ozbolt, the owner of Good Company Cafe. “Then getting hit with the pandemic and navigating all of the labor issues and supply chain issues -- and a lot of that still exists now.”

Not only does Angela Ozbolt run a small business here in the Rocket City, but it’s also participating in “Shop Local-Opoly”. It’s a 30-day event, hosted by the Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce. She hasn’t seen an uptick in clientele just yet, but she feels it’s coming soon.

“I’m expecting the Local-opoly to be pretty awesome actually. I know that they’ve got a lot of marketing going for it and the Chamber community is just really strong so we’re excited to see what it does. I know once it gets closer to Christmas, it’ll definitely pick up.”

At the end of the day, Angela wants to see local business thrive in a city as rapidly growing as Huntsville, even if it isn’t her business.

“With how rapidly Huntsville is growing, obviously there’s not going to be as many genuine “first-start small company” businesses. All of our local customers --the people that we grew up with and the people we work with on a day-to-day basis -- are definitely big supporters of small business and you see them being a lot louder than others supporting small business so we really are thankful for those customers.”

