Plenty of clouds & breezy for Sunday

Rain moves out quick this morning, but clouds and breezy conditions are expected for the rest of the day. High temps in the low 60s. Tonight, mostly cloudy. Low to mid 40s

Monday, a “weather gem”. Sunny and nice. Near 60°. Tuesday, a sunny to start to the day, but increasing clouds during the afternoon with showers and thunderstorms expected late afternoon and evening. Breezy and mild, high temperatures well into the 60s. Tuesday night, showers and thunderstorms are likely. Heavy rain possible. Remaining breezy. Mid to upper 50s overnight. Wednesday, showers through late morning, mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Breezy and mild, mid to upper 60s. Much colder Wednesday night. Clear, overnight low temps around 30°.

Thursday, sunny, cool and breezy. Near 50°. Friday. sunny. Near 60°.

Saturday, mostly cloudy. Around 60°. Saturday night, upper 40s with mostly cloudy conditions. A few showers Sunday, scattered showers Monday and Tuesday, High temperatures for all three days reaching the mid to upper 60s.

