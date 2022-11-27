Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Breezy Today, Strong Storms Possible Tuesday Night

First Alert Forecast
Monday, a "weather gem". Sunny and nice. Near 60°. Tuesday, a sunny to start to the day, but...
Monday, a "weather gem". Sunny and nice. Near 60°. Tuesday, a sunny to start to the day, but increasing clouds during the afternoon with showers and thunderstorms expected late afternoon and evening. Breezy and mild, high temperatures well into the 60s. Tuesday night, showers and thunderstorms are likely. Heavy rain possible. Remaining breezy. Mid to upper 50s overnight.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mostly cloudy and breezy conditions this afternoon High temps in the upper 50s low 60s. Tonight, mostly cloudy. Low to mid 40s. Monday, a “weather gem”. Sunny and nice. Near 60°. Tuesday, a sunny to start to the day, but increasing clouds during the afternoon with showers and thunderstorms expected late afternoon and evening. Breezy and mild, high temperatures well into the 60s. Tuesday night, showers and thunderstorms are likely. Heavy rain possible. Remaining breezy. Mid to upper 50s overnight. Wednesday, showers through late morning, mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Breezy and mild, mid to upper 60s. Much colder Wednesday night. Clear, overnight low temps around 30°. Thursday, sunny, cool and breezy. Near 50°. Friday. sunny. Near 60°. Saturday, mostly cloudy. Around 60°. Saturday night, upper 40s with mostly cloudy conditions. A few showers Sunday, scattered showers Monday and Tuesday, High temperatures for all three days reaching the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie "Tot" Fikes was just having fun when she played for the University of Alabama Bumble...
93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback
Shooting in Huntsville lands one victim in hospital
Shooting in Huntsville lands one victim in hospital, one person of interest detained
Decatur family sending ashes to space
Decatur man fulfils his late mother’s wishes by sending her ashes to space
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

Latest News

WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Plenty of clouds, breezy conditions for Sunday
Rain moves out quick Sunday morning, but clouds and breezy conditions are expected for the rest...
Plenty of clouds, breezy conditions for Sunday
First Alert Weather
Rain Chances Increase This Evening With Heavy Rainfall Overnight
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Cloudy, breezy Saturday with widespread rain, thunder during the night