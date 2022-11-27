Deals
2 people found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur

(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur on Sunday.

According to a Decatur Police Department (DPD) spokesperson, two people were found dead inside a unit at the apartment building around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27.

The apartments are located on McEntire Ln.

The cause of death has not been determined for either person at this time. Detectives with the DPD’s Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation.

Nothing further is available at this time.

