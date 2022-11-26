Tennessee downs No. 3 Kansas for Battle 4 Atlantis championship

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas. (WVLT) - Tennessee men’s basketball handed No. 3 Kansas its first loss of the season on route to clinching the Battle 4 Atlantis championship. No. 22 Tennessee led from start to finish and won to the tune of 64-50.

The win marks the Vols’ fifth straight win over an AP top-10 team and fourth over a top-five team. It also snapped a 17-game win streak dating to last season for the defending national champion Jayhawks and gave Tennessee its first holiday tournament title since 2010.

Tennessee scored 18 points off turnovers and 16 off second chance tries. The bench out performing Kansas’ 21-16. The Vols had three players in double digit scoring.

Santiago Vescovi, who was named Tournament MVP, scored a game-high 20 points with six made 3-pointers. Zakai Zeigler added 14 with three made 3-pointers, while Tyreke Key was Tennessee’s third double-figure scorer with 10 points.

On defense, Jonas Aidoo led the team in rebounds and blocks with nine and two respectively. Tennessee held Kansas to 32 percent shooting as a team.

The Vols went through Butler and Southern Cal to meet Kansas in the title game.

Tennessee’s Battle 4 Atlantis championship marks its first holiday tournament title since November 2010, when Scotty Hopson and current 76ers star Tobias Harris fueled the Vols to the NIT Season Tip-Off championship, defeating VCU and No. 7 Villanova at Madison Square Garden.

Tennessee returns to Knoxville for a three-game homestand, beginning with a meeting with McNeese State on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

