Shooting in Huntsville lands one victim in hospital, one person of interest detained

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders were on the scene of a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday.

According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department the shooting took place in the North Meadow Hills area. The victim of the shooting drove to Wells Fargo on North Memorial Parkway from where he was shot on Ortega Circle to call police.

The victim was shot once and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD has confirmed that one person of interest has been determined.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

