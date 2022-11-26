Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Shooting in Huntsville lands one victim in hospital, one person of interest detained

Shooting in Huntsville lands one victim in hospital
Shooting in Huntsville lands one victim in hospital(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders were on the scene of a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday.

According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department the shooting took place in the North Meadow Hills area. The victim of the shooting drove to Wells Fargo on North Memorial Parkway from where he was shot on Ortega Circle to call police.

The victim was shot once and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD has confirmed that one person of interest has been determined.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s, sheriff’s office said
Michelle Clark, 38
Decatur woman arrested on identity theft charges
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash

Latest News

Decatur family sending ashes to space
Decatur family sending ashes to space
The Iron Bowl and its weather history
Single-vehicle crash in Limestone Co. causes lane closure
Single-vehicle crash in Limestone Co. causes lane closure
Auburn cheerleader using platform to advocate for men's health
Auburn cheerleader using platform to advocate for men’s health after beating cancer