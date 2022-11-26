Restaurants prepare for more business ahead of Iron Bowl

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ​As Alabama and Auburn get ready to go head to head in this year’s iron bowl, restaurants in the Tennessee Valley are also working hard to keep up pace with the anticipated large crowd.

Owners of Perfect Timing Bar and Grille, Ashley and Wayne Waldrop, say the Iron Bowl usually brings in a lot of customers. They say this helps their bottom line.

“We have a great turnout regardless of people going all the way to the game,” says Ashley, “We still have people who enjoy the game here.”

When it comes to the kitchen, Wayne says it’s important to stay ahead of the rush.

“We stocked up on extra drinks and extra food and extra wings, and we’re just ready for everybody to come in and enjoy our food,” said Wayne.

They aren’t the only ones prepping ahead of tomorrow’s big game. Brittain Partain, a manager at Drake’s says his staff starts working several days in advance to get ready for the game. He says events like these help the local economy.

“Any time there’s a big sporting event like for example today with the USA World Cup game, we see an influx in business,” said Partain, “And I’m sure every other sports bar or restaurant around town with TVs will show that stuff as well and will see that influx.”

Kick-off for the Iron Bowl is at 2:30.

