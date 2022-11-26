Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Restaurants prepare for more business ahead of Iron Bowl

How the Iron Bowl is affecting local businesses
By Romario Gardner
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ​As Alabama and Auburn get ready to go head to head in this year’s iron bowl, restaurants in the Tennessee Valley are also working hard to keep up pace with the anticipated large crowd.

Owners of Perfect Timing Bar and Grille, Ashley and Wayne Waldrop, say the Iron Bowl usually brings in a lot of customers. They say this helps their bottom line.

“We have a great turnout regardless of people going all the way to the game,” says Ashley, “We still have people who enjoy the game here.”

When it comes to the kitchen, Wayne says it’s important to stay ahead of the rush.

“We stocked up on extra drinks and extra food and extra wings, and we’re just ready for everybody to come in and enjoy our food,” said Wayne.

They aren’t the only ones prepping ahead of tomorrow’s big game. Brittain Partain, a manager at Drake’s says his staff starts working several days in advance to get ready for the game. He says events like these help the local economy.

“Any time there’s a big sporting event like for example today with the USA World Cup game, we see an influx in business,” said Partain, “And I’m sure every other sports bar or restaurant around town with TVs will show that stuff as well and will see that influx.”

Kick-off for the Iron Bowl is at 2:30.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s, sheriff’s office said
Michelle Clark, 38
Decatur woman arrested on identity theft charges
Shooting in Huntsville lands one victim in hospital
Shooting in Huntsville lands one victim in hospital, one person of interest detained
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

Latest News

Shooting in Huntsville lands one victim in hospital, one person of interest detained
How the Iron Bowl is affecting local businesses
Eugene Gallegos, 45
Priceville man arrested for attempting to elude, drug charges
This April 2, 2021, file photo shows freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern...
Potential rail strike could impact gas prices according to AAA