Rain Chances Increase This Evening With Heavy Rainfall Overnight

We’ve been dry for a good chunk of the day, but a few showers are starting to creep into our northwestern counties this afternoon. Expect rain chances to increase as we head into the evening hours with widespread showers and a few storms into the overnight hours. Pockets of heavy rainfall are likely, so if you plan to be out and about this evening, don’t forget the rain gear and take it easy on the roadways. We also have a Wind Advisory in effect through tomorrow morning with gusts up to 40 mph, so bring any outdoor holiday decorations inside. Rain will start exiting the region early tomorrow morning and we should be dry by the time you wake up. Overnight lows will fall into the low and mid 50s.

We’ll be much drier to wrap up your weekend on Sunday, but we’ll still be dealing with a good bit of cloud cover and breezy conditions. Highs will be cooler and top out in the upper 50s and low 60s by the late afternoon. Winds should start dying down into the evening hours and overnight lows will be chilly in the low and mid 40s through Monday morning.

Sunshine will return to kick off a new work and school week on Monday. Highs will be back near 60 degrees and we’ll be rain-free. Get ready to put the umbrella back to use though as rain chances return quickly on Tuesday and Wednesday with an approaching cold front. Strong storms are possible, but at this time the main threats appear to be gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Stay tuned as we continue to finetune the forecast in the next upcoming days.

