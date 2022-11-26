Priceville man arrested for attempting to elude, drug charges

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Priceville Police Department arrested a man after he attempted to flee and elude.

On Nov. 18 Officer Logan Mortensen and Reserve Officer Sammy Lawrimore saw 45-year-old Eugene Gallegos walking along Berry Road. Once Gallegos’ identify was confirmed by one of the officers, it was discovered that he was wanted for warrants through the Sommerville Police Department.

Once Gallegos realized he was in trouble he took off running, Officer Mortensen quickly apprehended him and took him into custody.

During the course of the investigation Gallegos was found with drug paraphernalia. He was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude and flee. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail.

According to officials, during Gallegos’ booking process a plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance was located in his civilian clothes which were confiscated during a more detailed search. He was additionally charged with promoting prison contraband.

Gallegos was held on a $3,500 bond. A hold was placed on him for the Somerville Police Department.

