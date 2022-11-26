Deals
Dry Tonight & Most of Saturday, Heavy Rain at Night

First Alert Forecast
Quiet and cooler tonight. Partly cloudy. Low temperatures dip into the low to mid 40s. Saturday, sun early, but clouds quickly move in by late morning. Rainfall expected to arrive late/day evening. Much of the Iron Bowl, if not the entire game, should be mainly dry. Once the rain reaches our area, heavy rain with a few thunderstorms likely. High temps for Saturday in the 60s. Low temps Saturday night in the 50s. Rain will gradually taper off by morning. Sunday, any leftover showers end early, stubborn cloud cover for the rest of the day. Around 60°.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Quiet and cooler tonight. Partly cloudy. Low temperatures dip into the low to mid 40s. Saturday, sun early, but clouds quickly move in by late morning. Rainfall expected to arrive late/day evening. Much of the Iron Bowl, if not the entire game, should be mainly dry. Once the rain reaches our area, heavy rain with a few thunderstorms likely. High temps for Saturday in the 60s. Low temps Saturday night in the 50s. Rain will gradually taper off by morning. Sunday, any leftover showers end early, stubborn cloud cover for the rest of the day. Around 60°. Sunday night, cool and pleasant. Around 40°. Monday, sunny and nice. Around 60°. Monday night, low 40s. Mostly clear.

Tuesday, sunny to start with clouds for the afternoon. A few showers late day. A warm day, high temperatures mid to upper 60s. Tuesday night, showers and thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be heavy. Around 50°. Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain likely. Mid to upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday, sunny and cool. 50s.

Tracking rain for next weekend, both Saturday and Sunday. High temps around 60° Saturday, low to mid 50s Sunday.

