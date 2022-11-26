Cloudy and breezy today, widespread rain & thunder later tonight

Good morning and happy Saturday! We have areas of dense fog scattered across the Tennessee Valley this morning with cool temps in the middle 40s, cloud cover will continue to push in from the southwest.

Today will be mostly cloudy to overcast with breezy winds from the southeast occasionally gusting over 25 miles per hour. Things will feel more spring-like with higher humidity levels, we should remain dry through lunchtime with afternoon highs reaching the middle 60s. Isolated to scattered rain showers will develop into the afternoon and early evening. More widespread and heavy rainfall will stream in from the southwest later this evening and stay with us overnight into early Sunday morning. A few thunderstorms will be embedded within the rainfall, some can be stronger with frequent lightning and gusty winds.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for all counties from 6:00 PM CST through 6:00 AM CST Sunday. Sustained winds between 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts over 30 miles per hour will be expected during this time frame. Watch any outside holiday decorations you may have put up already. Despite some light rain for the morning, the rest of your Sunday will be mostly cloudy and dry with cooler highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday will be a pleasant start to the week with sunshine and highs near 60 degrees. We will be watching an approaching cold front moving through Tuesday into Wednesday, this front may bring us strong to severe storms… keep checking back for the latest.

