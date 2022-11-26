Celebration of Life held for legendary Georgia coach Vince Dooley

Deals
Former Bulldog DJ Jones remembers coach Vince Dooley
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A celebration of life for former University of Georgia head football coach and director of athletics Vince Dooley was held on Friday evening in the Stegeman Coliseum.

The celebration was free and open to the public. It featured several guest speakers, tribute videos and the UGA Redcoat Band.

Officials said visitors had the opportunity to purchase the 2021 National Championship edition of Dooley’s Playbook: The 34 Most Memorable Plays in Georgia Football History. All proceeds will benefit the Redcoat Band.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also made an appearance at the celebration of life.

Dooley died Oct. 28 at the age of 90.

