Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson, Mississippi.(Live 5 News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson, Mississippi.

According to WLBT, Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says the dangerous game led to the death of 12-year-old Markell Noah, who was originally reported missing and later found at an abandoned house Friday night.

The Jackson Police Department arrested two juveniles and one 21-year-old adult. According to JPD, the two juveniles are being charged with murder, and the adult is being charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

JPD says this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please contact the homicide/robbery detectives at (601) 960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Huntsville lands one victim in hospital
Shooting in Huntsville lands one victim in hospital, one person of interest detained
University officials said they investigated the team from Nov. of 2020, through May of 2021,...
Tenn. releases official response to NCAA investigation of football program
Single-vehicle crash in Limestone Co. causes lane closure
Single-vehicle crash in Limestone Co. causes lane closure
Decatur family sending ashes to space
Decatur man fulfils his late mother’s wishes by sending her ashes to space
Marie "Tot" Fikes was just having fun when she played for the University of Alabama Bumble...
93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback

Latest News

Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
A plume of smoke rises during a fire caused by a Russian attack in Kherson, southern Ukraine,...
Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city
‘PASS GO’: Huntsville/Madison County Chamber promotes support for local businesses through...
‘PASS GO’: Huntsville/Madison County Chamber promotes fun way to support local businesses
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
Judge denies 19-year-old’s request to witness father’s execution