Water main break floods Bridgestone Arena, Preds game postponed

Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with Metro Water Services are working to repair a ruptured water line inside Bridgestone Arena early Friday morning.

The break occurred just after 5 a.m. and flooded parts of the arena. A spokesperson with the Nashville Predators confirmed the inside of Bridgestone Arena has some flooding and Friday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed. The game was scheduled for 1 p.m. and it has yet to be determined when the teams will make up the game.

The Predators scheduled an early game to allow Bridgestone Arena to host the Music City Hockey Classic. Northeastern University and the University of Western Michigan were slated to square off at 630 p.m. The game will now be played at the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue and the puck will drop at 7:15 p.m.

Anyone with tickets to Friday’s Preds game against the Avalanche will be able to use the same tickets for the rescheduled game date.

Water could be seen spewing from a sidewalk grate Friday morning on 6th Avenue South and flowing toward the Music City Center on Demonbreun Street.

MWS first responders were at the arena early, working to locate the break and stop the flow of water. The investigation into what caused the rupture is ongoing.



