UAB economist shares how inflation, labor shortages may impact your holiday shopping

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s Black Friday, and many of you are heading out the house to buy Christmas gifts.

Experts say inflation is a top concern for holiday shoppers this year, and both labor shortages and inflation may impact your shopping experience.

According to Dr. Ben Meadows, an Assistant Professor of Economics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the highest rate of price increases we’re seeing is at the grocery store, but while you may see an increase in food costs, it is actually easier this year for some consumers to buy other products, such as clothes and electronics.

He says while the prices of clothes have jumped year over year, they are nothing compared to the increases we’ve seen in food prices. The inflation rate for clothes is about 4%, but we typically see price increases in apparel every year, according to Meadows. When it comes to electronics, he says electronics have actually deflated over the past year.

“A lot of electronics, if you can find them, for the past 10 years have been sliding in price. Basically, [this is due to] improvements in manufacturing [and] cost saving innovations within the electronics space, and electronics have been on a gigantic slide over the past 10 years. So, that’s one where you might get a lot of bang for your buck when it comes to holiday shopping,” said Dr. Meadows.

Dr. Meadows says if you are struggling financially due to inflation, try to find intangible gifts or items that don’t require a lot of money for your loved ones.

WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting

While you’re shopping Friday, Dr. Meadows says keep in mind that the labor shortage is still impacting many businesses, so expect some headaches. It also may be difficult to get help from workers as you’re walking down the aisles, he said.

“The labor shortage continues, and this is great for American workers. They’re able to find new jobs. They’re able to level up. They’re able to find opportunities that match their skill set,” he said. “But... a lot of places are struggling to find workers.”

“If you’re out there Black Friday shopping, or you’re just shopping in general, you may need to be, you know, walking around the store with your phone because you may not be able to ask [workers] a lot of questions,” Dr. Meadows added. “The folks, who are working, are going to be stretched pretty thin.”

Dr. Meadows is reminding shoppers to respect holiday and seasonal workers. He says they are most likely working long hours without much help.

