Single-vehicle crash in Limestone Co. causes lane closure(Storyblocks)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced that a single-commercial vehicle crash has caused a lane closure in Limestone County.

According to officials, the northbound lane of Alabama 99 near West Limestone School Road is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Northbound traffic is now being diverted onto Lester Road.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on the scene investigating.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

