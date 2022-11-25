New Hope Officer says he’s proud to work on Thanksgiving

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - While many are eating, playing, or lounging with family on Thanksgiving, others are on standby for emergencies. Police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical staff continuously work around the clock to ensure everyone can enjoy a safe and exciting holiday.

In New Hope, Officer Matthew Broadley worked a 12 hour shift on the holiday but says he is thankful for the opportunity to serve his community.

“There’s so much that goes into society that I think we should just be thankful for the opportunity,” Broadley said. “If you do have the opportunity to be off on Thanksgiving, I think you should be thankful for the people who work so you can. Not just the police, but everyone.”

While showing what he is thankful for Broadley also encourages members of the community to be safe during this time. He says police departments can see an uptick in domestic violence calls and traffic violations related to alcohol-drinking activities.

“We’re looking to stop impaired driving and distracted driving. You’ve got cars full of families. You just want to try to cut down on as much risk of injury on this day,” Broadley said.

